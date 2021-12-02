ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $82.95 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

