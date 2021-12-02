ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 352,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE ESE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 155,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

