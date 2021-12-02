Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 184,745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 18,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.