Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 2,760 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 18,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

