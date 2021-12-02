Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AquaBounty Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,753. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

