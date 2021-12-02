Epiq Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,718 Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Communications Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Communications Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Communications Systems stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 40,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th.

Communications Systems Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

