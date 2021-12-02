Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 3,820 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 49.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 854,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,426,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

