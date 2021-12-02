Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $6,764,800.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.29%.

Several analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

