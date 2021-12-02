Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

