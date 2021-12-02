Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 42.1% in November

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 320,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

