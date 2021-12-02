ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on E. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

ENI stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

