Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.73. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 2,786 shares.
ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
