Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $21.73. Engagesmart shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 2,786 shares.

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.