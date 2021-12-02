Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,137 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. Research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

