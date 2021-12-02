Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 37,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08. Enel Américas has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.