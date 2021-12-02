Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches Market Cap of $13.74 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $233,167.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,790,907 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

