Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.32

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.32 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 2736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

