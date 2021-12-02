Eminer (EM) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $1.37 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

