Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EMHTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
