Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMHTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

