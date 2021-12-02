Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.99

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.99 and traded as high as C$59.37. Emera shares last traded at C$58.69, with a volume of 1,306,469 shares trading hands.

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$58.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

