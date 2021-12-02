Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

TSE:EMA traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

