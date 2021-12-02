eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. eMagin shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,375,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,045 shares of company stock valued at $592,302. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 8.3% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 39.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

