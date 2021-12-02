Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BABYF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

