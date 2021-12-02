Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) CFO Purchases $36,000.00 in Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ELOX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

