Ellevest Inc. Purchases 5,611 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 927,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,155,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

