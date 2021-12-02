Ellevest Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after buying an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $30,802,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 272.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.