Ellevest Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Shares of SWK opened at $171.07 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.