Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.00 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

