Ellevest Inc. Has $244,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

