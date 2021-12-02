Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

