Ellevest Inc. Buys 9,799 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,520 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

BBVA opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

