Ellevest Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.97 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

