Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elisa Oyj from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

