Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the October 31st total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,081.0 days.

Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$12.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

