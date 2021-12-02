Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Down 6.6%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 11,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 750,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELMS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.