Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ESTC traded down $16.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

