eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EHTH opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,757,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

