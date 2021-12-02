EFFORCE Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. EFFORCE has a market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00044297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

