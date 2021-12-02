eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $123,937.80 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $123,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.