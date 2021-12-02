eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $123,937.80 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $123,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile
Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
