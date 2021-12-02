Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,613 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,481. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

