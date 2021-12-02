Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.85. 121,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,384. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.