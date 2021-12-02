Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,438. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

