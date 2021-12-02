Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,054 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.48. 355,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,648,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $793.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

