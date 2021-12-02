Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.87. 3,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

