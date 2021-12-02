Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 97,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,045. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

