Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,298. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.90 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

