Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:EPC opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.56.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

