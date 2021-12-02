Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.