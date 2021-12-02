Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 71,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

