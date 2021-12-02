Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

