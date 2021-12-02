Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $3,142,026.03 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ECL stock opened at $220.30 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.